Hyva Hits Bhubaneswar-Bound Bus In Boudh

Boudh: As many as 40 passengers had a narrow escape from death after a hyva truck hit a bus they were travelling in on National Highway-57 near Chari Chhak under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district.

According to sources, the accident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday when the private bus named-Sairam was en route to Bhubaneswar from Malkangiri.

At least four passengers were injured during the collision.

On being informed, Fire department officials reached the spot and rescued the passengers from the bus. The injured were rushed to Purunakatak Community Health Centre.

The driver of the hyva truck has reportedly fled the spot with the vehicle after the accident.