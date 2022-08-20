Hyva Driver Burnt Alive As Vehicle Catches Fire

Sundergarh: The driver of a Hyva truck was burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire near Gitarani Mines under Tensa outpost in Sundergarh district.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the Hyva truck bearing registration number OD 09 K 3835 caught fire following contact with 11kv electric wire. As a result, the truck immediately caught fire.

On being informed, police along with firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case and seized the body for post-mortem.