Hyundai’s Alcazar Campaign Features SRK & Four Indian Women Cricketers

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today announced its new campaign with the 6- and 7-Seater SUV – ALCAZAR, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and the 4 Indian Women Cricketers – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma.

Under the aegis of ‘Beyond Mobility’, the TVC captures premium quality, versatility, and space of the ALCAZAR, while portraying an interesting journey of Smriti, Jemimah, Taniyaa and Shafali with Shah Rukh Khan joining them on an exhilarating drive experience.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “As a brand that is driven by the vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has transcended different dimensions to give customers meaningful and innovative messages, be it for our products, services or new initiatives. As India’s leading SUV brand of 2021, our products offer customers experiences that go ‘Beyond Mobility’, exceeding their aspirations through Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability. With our latest campaign, Hyundai has engaged its young and inspiring Corporate Brand Ambassadors – Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verma along with Shah Rukh Khan, to showcase the many unique and aspirational elements of ALCAZAR in thought-provoking series of events. As a youth centric brand, the new campaign showcases millennial preference for innovative new age technology and Hyundai’s commitment to deliver the best through its world-class products.”

The commercial showcases Hyundai ALCAZAR at the core of its communication and delves into a fun-filled conversation between the women cricketers & Shah Rukh Khan showcasing the intelligent, advanced, and future ready technologies in ALCAZAR along with the extravagance it offers. Completely awe struck around the unexpected presence of Shah Rukh Khan, the women cricketers are captured personifying their sporty spirit to action while exploring the SUV’s elegance from every angle:

The spacious and welcoming, Hyundai ALCAZAR has optimized occupant comfort, offering the most versatile in car experience. Through thoughtful space innovation, Hyundai ALCAZAR offers ample seating space, legroom, and headroom for all 3 rows of passengers.

The interior of the Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a regal touch to the cabin with immersive front row ventilated seats

Equipped with smart and innovative technology that fosters a superior level of comfort and convenience, Hyundai ALCAZAR is equipped with Advanced Hyundai Blue Link with enhanced Voice Recognition commands and a vast list of 60+ features that offer up a seamlessly connected drive experience.

Extremely comfortable captain seats in the second row (6-seater) complete with the versatility to tip, tumble, slide and recline providing a pure comfort. Also, it offers one touch tip & tumble, seatback table and Blind View Monitor (BVM)

Offers a Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof and an Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display.

The tranquil sanctuary is also outfitted with an HD touchscreen system with powerful Bose premium sound system, offering a rich and balanced premium audio experience.

Launched nationwide, the commercial is centered around the bold and dynamic design of Hyundai ALCAZAR highlighting its grandness and captivating interiors in an entertaining way.