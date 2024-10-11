Hyundai Motor India Limited, a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto OEM in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY2023, according to the CRISIL Report, proposes to open its initial public offering of Equity Shares (“Offer”) on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is one Working Day prior to Bid/Offer Opening Date, being Monday, October 14, 2024. The Bid/ Offer Closing Date is Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed from ₹ 1,865 per Equity Share to ₹ 1,960 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 7 Equity Shares and multiples of 7 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of up to 142,194,700 Equity Shares by Hyundai Motor Company (the “Promoter Selling Shareholder”).

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offer (the “Offer Proceeds”).

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (the “SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”) (the “QIB Portion”), provided that our Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors and the basis of such allocation will be on a discretionary basis by our Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (the “Anchor Investor Portion”), of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”). Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis only to Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors (“Non-Institutional Category”) of which one-third of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 200,000 and up to ₹ 1,000,000 and two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Category shall be available for allocation to Bidders with an application size of more than ₹ 1,000,000 and under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of Non-Institutional Category may be allocated to Bidders in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Category in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors (“Retail Category”), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. Further, Equity Shares will be allocated on a proportionate basis to Eligible Employees applying under the Employee Reservation Portion, subject to valid Bids received from them at or above the Offer Price. All Bidders (except Anchor Investors) shall mandatorily participate in this Offer only through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process and shall provide details of their respective bank account (including UPI ID (defined hereinafter) in case of UPI Bidders (defined hereinafter)) in which the Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or the Sponsor Bank(s), as the case may be. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion through the ASBA process.

The Equity Shares of our Company are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited (“BSE“)and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”, together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”).

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers (“BRLMs”) to the Offer.

