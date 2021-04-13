Hyder’s Associate Yakub, Who Supplied Biriyani, Arrested

Cuttack: Mangalabag police on Tuesday arrested escaped gangster Hyder’s associate Yakub who had surrendered before Chauliaganj police yesterday.

Days after dreaded gangster Sheikh Hyderescaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at a Cuttack hospital, Odisha Police on Monday questioned his close associate who had delivered biryani on the day of the escape.

The accused identified as Yakub Khan surrendered before the Chauliaganj police here. It is alleged that he had brought the biriyani that was offered to the Constable, who was outside the cabin inside the hospital, before the gangster’s escape. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Yakub had added toxic substances in the biriyani or it was added by someone else after he brought the food.

Sources said Yakub used to bring Biriyani for Haider regularly. When interrogated, Yakub said he was not aware of the gangster’s elopement.

On March 24, Hyder, serving a life sentence in two separate cases, was admitted to a private cabin at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment of kidney-related ailments.

According to senior police officials, jail authorities in Sambalpur had coordinated his admission with the hospital after he was referred from VIMSAR hospital in Sambalpur to SCB Hospital, and six constables attached with the Sambalpur district police were responsible for his security.

On Saturday, Hyder managed to escape from the hospital shortly after Khan had delivered biryani to him. His absence was first noticed by a staff nurse at SCB, who informed higher authorities. The nurse also found that the constable guarding Hyder was unconscious.

It is suspected that the gangster had laced the biryani with sedatives and then offered it to the constable before fleeing.

Earlier on Sunday, the Odisha Police launched a massive manhunt for Hyder and suspended the six constables who were responsible for his security.