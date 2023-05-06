Hyderabad Teen dies filming Instagram reel on railway track

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old ninth-grade student from Sri Ram Nagar Rahmathnagar, Mohammad Sarfaraz, tragically lost his life on Friday while recording an Instagram reel near railway tracks in Hyderabad’s Bharat Nagar railway station, close to Bobbuguda.

According to Sarfaraz’s father, Sadiq, the incident occurred when Sarfaraz and two classmates, Muzammil and Suahil, were recording videos beside the railway tracks in the afternoon. Tragically, they were unaware of an approaching train, which hit Sarfaraz and caused his death. The locals quickly informed the railway police.

Sarfaraz’s friends immediately fled the scene and informed his father that his son was hit by a train. Sadiq rushed to the site and found his son dead. The railway police found Sarfaraz lying beside the track and took him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Nampally Railway Inspector Srinivas stated that a case has been registered under IPC Section 174, and investigations are underway.

Recording videos and reels on railway tracks is a dangerous and illegal activity that can lead to fatal accidents. The railway authorities have repeatedly warned people against indulging in such activities and have urged them to stay away from railway tracks.