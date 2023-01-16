Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy, Who Jumped Off 3rd Floor To Save Himself From Dog, Dies

Hyderabad: A Swiggy delivery agent, who jumped from the third floor of an apartment in Hyderabad after he was chased by a dog, has died following his injuries.

The incident occurred on January 11, when the victim, 23-year-old Mohd Rizwan, had gone to deliver the food. As Rizwan was handing over the parcel to the customer, the pet dog of her family, a German Shepherd, rushed out of the house and pounced on him. Accidentally, he fell from the third floor of the Lumbini Rock Castle apartments in Banjara Hills.

While running away from the animal, Rizwan tried to jump off a railing but slipped and suffered critical head injuries.

Later, he was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences by the dog-owner. However, he died during his treatment.

While a case has been altered to section 304(A) IPC, further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.