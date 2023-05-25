Hyderabad Man Kills Live-In Partner

Hyderabad: Disturbing details emerged from Hyderabad as a man confessed to killing his live-in partner and scattering her dismembered body parts across multiple locations. The accused, identified as Chandra Mohan, used a stone cutting machine to dismember the victim’s body before disposing of the remains. Authorities revealed that he sprayed disinfectants and perfumes to mask the odor, even keeping the victim’s feet and hands in his refrigerator.

The shocking incident came to light on Wednesday when police were alerted to a severed head found near the Musi River on May 17.

Chandra Mohan, 48, had been involved in an illicit relationship with Krithika Yaram Anuradha Reddy, 55, for the past 15 years. Reddy, who had separated from her husband, resided with Mohan in Chaitanyapuri Colony, Dilsukhnagar.