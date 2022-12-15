Hyderabad Man Buys India’s Most Expensive Supercar Worth Rs 12 Crore

Hyderabad: Naseer Khan, a Hyderabad-based businessman, has bought the McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the most expensive supercars officially available on sale in India. Priced at Rs 12 crore, the supercar was delivered to Khan in MSO Volcano Red shade.

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!,” he captioned the post on Instagram. In the pictures and reels posted on Instagram, Mr Khan can be seen wearing a brown outfit as he posed with his brand-new red coloured McLaren 765 LT Spider version.

The McLaren delivered to Naseer Khan is the first 765 LT Spider. However, it is not the first McLaren supercar officially delivered to a customer in the country. McLaren announced it was officially entering the Indian market a year ago, and around that time; they delivered the 720S Spider to West Bengal-based businessman Parveen Agarwal.

The slick model is one of the fastest convertibles to be rolled out of McLaren’s production line. It takes 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra-lightweight single-piece electric Retractable Hard Top. The bespoke carbon fibre body is carved and sculpted to increase downforce. And improve cooling.