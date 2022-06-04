Hyderabad gang rape case: Police make 2nd arrest

Hyderabad: The police announced the arrest of second person in connection with the alleged gang rape case of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills last week.

Yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said the suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police.

Talking to reporters, the DCP said the police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim. Of these, three are minors, he said.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

The matter came to light after the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

On the complaint of girl’s father, a police case has been registered against five persons.

The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the girl went to a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28, which was hosted by her friends. “At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly,” read the complaint.