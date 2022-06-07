Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case : AIMIM MLA’s Son Detained

Hyderabad: An All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA’s minor son has been detained by police for his alleged involvement in the recent Hyderabad gang-rape case.

Out of the five accused identified in the minor girl’s gang rape, all five persons have been detained, including 18-year-old Saduddin Malik, who was arrested on Friday.

A 17-year-old girl, who went to a club for a party, was allegedly gang-raped by five people inside a car on Saturday, May 28.

The accused have been identified as Saduddin Malik and Omer khan. The other three accused are minors.

Initially, it was a case of “outraging modesty” but when the girl gave a detailed statement, a rape case was filed.