In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a former army man named Gurumurthy allegedly murdered his wife, Puttavenkata Madhavi, chopped her body into pieces, boiled them in a pressure cooker, and then dumped the remains in a lake.

The crime came to light after Madhavi’s mother filed a missing complaint. Gurumurthy has been arrested and is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

While looking into the complaint, however, details of the crime were revealed. The police believed that Gurumurthy killed his wife over suspicion, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence by cooking parts of it in a pressure cooker.

Gurumurthy, a native of Prakasam district and a former Army personnel, was employed as a security guard at Kanchanbagh.

He and Madhavi lived in Jillelaguda, Hyderabad, with their two children.

According to sources in the police department, Gurumurthy claimed to have chopped Madhavi’s body into parts and packed them in a gunny bag which he threw into the Chandan Lake area near Jillelaguda.

The police said Gurumurthy said he killed his wife on sudden provocation when his wife demanded to go to her native place in Nandyal.

However, the body is yet to be found and an investigation is in progress.