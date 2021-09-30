Hyderabad Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Kolkata-Hyderabad Indigo flight has made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday following a medical emergency.

According to the Bhubaneswar Airport officials, due to a medical emergency on board IndiGo Kolkata- Hyderabad flight, it was diverted to Bhubaneswar earlier today.

The flight to Hyderabad was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency relating to the breathing problem of a 59-year-old man, officials said.

The flight made an emergency landing around 6 PM. The patient, identified as Jayabrata Ghosh, was travelling along with three family members. The flight took off for Hyderabad after the man and his family members were deboarded.

From the airport, the patient was shifted to a hospital in critical condition by an ambulance of the Airports Authority of India. Later Indigo staff confirmed that Capital Hospital Doctor has declared the passenger as dead due to cardiac arrest