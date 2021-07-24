Hyder Encounter: Gangster’s Wife Accuses Police Of Killing Her Husband

Kendrapada: Hours, after Sheikh Hyder Notorious gangster Hyder was killed in police encounter near Balasore’s Simulia this afternoon, the widow of the deceased gangster, accused the police of staging her husband’s killing.

Speaking to media persons, the late gangster’s wife said, “Police took my husband out of the jail and killed him mid-way. They (police) are making false claims that my husband attempted to escape. The jailer and others are involved in the killing.”

“Heart and head have never been the target during police encounters Suddenly, the police took him out of the jail without our knowledge and killed him. We learnt the news of his death from TV,” she alleged.

Notably, the encounter broke out when he allegedly tried to flee from the police van while being taken to Baripada jail. He was taken to Balasore DHH for immediate treatment however doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.