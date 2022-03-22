HYBE To Hold Multi-Label Auditions For Next Global Artist In The US

Seoul: BTS’ management agency Hybe shared that it will be collaborating with six other labels and holding on-site auditions in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, 16.

According to the tweets shared by BIGHIT Music Audition, the seven labels consist of five labels based in South Korea: Belift Lab, Big Hit Music, KOZ Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment and Source Music, and Hybe Labels Japan and Hybe America. The seven labels together will recruit some new artists that could dominate the music scene in the coming years. The tweet also came along with a registration link.

✨HYBE Multi-label Audition✨

The first and the biggest audition ever with 7 labels,

GO ALL IN ! On-Site Audition: April 8, 9, 15, 16, 2022 / Las Vegas

On-Site Audition: April 8, 9, 15, 16, 2022 / Las Vegas

At the time of the registration, candidates are asked to mark the category they will be auditioning for. As of now, there are three categories available for the candidates: Singing, Dancing, and Rapping. HYBE is also welcoming producers as well as the registration forms seeking a production portfolio as well. The minimum age for the audition for Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, and HYBE Labels Japan is 11, while Big Hit Music, Be:Lift Lab are accepting candidates as young as 13 years old. It should be noted that this is the first time that HYBE’s affiliate labels are holding a joint audition. The entertainment firm marked it as the biggest audition in its history.