HYBE quashes BTS V’s dating rumours, Angry Kim Taehyung says “UGH”

Seoul: The dating rumours of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung have been making headlines for a while now.

BTS’s agency HYBE has spoken up and denied the dating rumours involving member V.

According to a Soompi report on Thursday, rumours have circulated online saying that V is in a relationship with the daughter of Paradise Group chairman Phillip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation chairwoman Choi Yoon Jung.

The rumours reportedly spread after the BTS member was seen attending an exhibit with Choi Yoon Jung and her daughter.

Some netizens also pointed out that V wore bracelets from a brand launched by Phillip Chun.

V has indirectly addressed his dating rumours via fan community platform Weverse.

The report mentions that V expressed anger and said, “I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks.” Another post by Kim Taehyung reads, “Pathetic. I would like to sing ‘UGH’. In Korean, UGH is used to display anger. UGH is a BTS song that was a part of its MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album. The song expresses anger towards evil and injustice.

This has come a day after HYBE Labels also dismissed the rumours saying that the two families are only ‘acquaintances’. “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumors are not true,” the HYBE Labels statement read.