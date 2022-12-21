HYBE Labels Japan
HYBE Labels Japan launches new sub-label NAECO, recruits idol/actress Yurina Hirate

By Pragativadi News Service
Tokyo: HYBE Labels Japan has announced the launch of its brand new sub-label, NAECO, on December 21.

A global entertainment label, NAECO (“Ocean” spelled backward to symbolize the vast reach and mission of the label and its artists) will aim to support talented artists in Japan in taking their careers to the global stage.

The first official artist to join HYBE Labels’s ‘NAECO is idol/actress Yurina Hirate. A former idol known as the center of the popular group Keyakizaka46, the star most recently starred in the hit drama series ‘Roppongi Class’, a remake of the Korean drama ‘Itaewon Class’.

Meanwhile, after merging with U.S. entertainment label Ithaca Holdings in April of 2021, HYBE Labels officially began expanding its influence in Japan with its expertise in artist training, management, content production, and innovation.

It’s believed that by signing on with NAECO, Yurina Hirate is also looking to take her career to the next stage. The idol/actress will join the fan communication platform Weverse some time in early 2023.

