HWC Inauguration: All Govt, Pvt Educational Institutions In Cuttack To Remain Shut After 2 PM

Cuttack: The administration here has announced that all government and private educational institutions will remain closed after 2 PM for the inaugural ceremony of the Hockey World Cup.

The announcement was made by Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani during a press meet.

A grand celebration event will be held in Cuttack ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is all set to kick off in Odisha on Friday (January 13) as 16 teams are set to battle out for the top honour.

India, having not won the Hockey World Cup since 1975 will look to end the drought of the national side but teams like Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands will stand in their way as they try to end the 48-year drought.