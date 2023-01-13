HWC 2023: Argentina win opening match vs South Africa (1-0) at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 gets underway in Odisha across two different cities with four fixtures in the group stages on Friday (January 13) as 16 teams battle for the coveted title.

Argentina and South Africa have clashed two times in previous Hockey World Cups and Argentina have beaten South Africa on both occasions.

Argentina finally scored after wasting many chances in penalty corners. They missed one more PC before the closing minutes of the third quarter, but will be happy to take the lead into the final quarter.

Maicon Casella’s solitary goal was enough for Argentina to overcome South Africa and take three points in Group A.