Husband Of Samiti Member Shot Dead In Bolangir

Bolangir: A man was killed after being fired upon by motorcycle-borne miscreants in Bolangir district on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Loknath Biswal, husband of Banita Biswa, the Samiti member of Bagdor under Bolangir’s Belapada block.

The husband of a Samiti Member at Bagdor Panchayat was shot dead on Monday.

According to reports, the bike-borne miscreants opened fire at Loknath who was rushed to the nearest hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Doctors said that Biswal received three bullet shots on his chest.

Though the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the political rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the crime.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.