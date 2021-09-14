Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall, Pounds Coastal Texas With Rain

Houston: Heavy rains fell across the Gulf Coast of Texas on on Tuesday as tropical storm Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane before making landfall.

Nicholas touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, with maximum winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

After making landfall, the center of the storm was expected to move over southeastern Texas before making its way to southwestern Louisiana later Wednesday, during which it is expected to weaken, the NHC said.

Nicholas was the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Louisiana and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from Nicholas, the White House said.

“It will be a very slow-moving storm across the state of Texas that will linger for several days and drop a tremendous amount of rain,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

Abbott declared states of emergency in 17 counties and three cities. He said boat and helicopter rescue teams had been deployed or placed on standby.