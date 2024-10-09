Tampa: Hurricane Milton, now a Category 5 storm, is rapidly approaching Florida, bringing with it the potential for unprecedented destruction. With wind speeds reaching up to 165 mph, Milton is poised to make landfall late tonight or early Thursday morning near Sarasota.

The National Hurricane Center has issued warnings of life-threatening storm surges along Florida’s western coastline, particularly around Tampa Bay, where the storm is expected to hit directly. The storm’s rapid intensification has made it the third fastest-intensifying storm on record in the Atlantic.

President Joe Biden has urged residents to evacuate immediately, emphasizing the severity of the situation. “This storm could be the worst in a century,” he stated, highlighting the need for swift action to ensure safety.

Evacuation orders have been issued for millions of residents in coastal areas, with highways clogged as people flee the impending disaster. Emergency services are on high alert, and preparations are underway to provide aid and support to those affected.

In addition to the devastating winds, Milton is expected to bring torrential rains, with forecasts predicting up to 15 inches of rain in some areas, leading to extreme flooding. The storm’s impact is likely to be felt across the state, with power outages, property damage, and significant disruptions to daily life.

