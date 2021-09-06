Hurricane Larry Might Intensify Into Category 4 Storm By Sunday

New York: Hurricane Larry, another storm steaming across the Atlantic that could be even more ferocious than Ida, might intensify into a Category 4 storm, possibly by Sunday, Accuweather meteorologists said.

On Friday night, Larry intensified to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s winds were up to 125 mph as of the 11 a.m. ET Saturday update from the center.

The hurricane center also warns that “swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday.” The center adds that swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Long range forecast models show Larry continuing toward Bermuda and passing east of the island sometime mid to late next week. There is increasing disagreement in the models on how close the storm will get to Bermuda.

While Ida was generating its 1,500 mile long path of destruction, Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Storm Kate formed and dissipated in the last week. But now Hurricane Larry is now churning in the central Atlantic.