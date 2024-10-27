Bhubaneswar: Forest officials in Bhubaneswar denied leopard sightings, suspecting a wild cat instead. Despite traps and cameras near the Airport dumping yard, no evidence of a leopard was found.

The Forest Department launched an extensive search operation after a local resident reported seeing a leopard near the airport’s dumping yard.

The sighting caused widespread panic among residents and prompted immediate action from forest officials. They set up multiple trap cameras and patrolled the area throughout the night.

Initial pugmarks found at the site were inconclusive due to rain, but further investigation revealed the presence of a wild cat.

“This is to clarify that we have not seen any signs of any leopard here. We had laid trap cameras and the visuals show it to be a wild cat. However, we have informed animal experts who will ascertain if it is a wild cat or any other animal,” informed range officer Radhakanta Hota.