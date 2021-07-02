Elephant Crashes Into Shop
Hungry Elephant Crashes Into Shop Looking For Snacks In Balasore

By PragativadiNews 9 0

Balasore: An elephant in Balasore district has made headlines after the animal broke into the shop at Mahishapata area under Nilagiri block in Balasore district late on Thursday night.

Reportedly, the pachyderm barged into the shop and ate snacks. Following this, an atmosphere of fear gripped among the people in the area.

On being informed, Nilagiri Range Officer Mawar Khan reached the spot and drive away the tusker into the forest after a long operation.

