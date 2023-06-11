Hundreds Tonsure Heads, Hold All-Faith Prayer For Train Tragedy Victims In Bahanaga

Bahanaga (Balasore): An all-faith prayer meeting was held for the victims of the horrific triple train accident in Bahanaga that took place 10 days ago leaving 288 dead and over 1000 injured.

A mass tribute paying program was held for the departed soul to rest in heaven and wish earliest recovery of the injured victims.

Some of the volunteers and local people who involved in the rescue work tonsured their head as a part of 10th day ritual. A total of 117 people from the locality tonsured their heads, sources said.

On this occasion, the workers of many social welfare institutions from the locality were present and coordinated the programme.

The program was held at Bahanaga high school ground which will be marked by a Maha Yajna, Astaprahar Naam Sankirtan, chanting of Gayatri Mantra, mass Deepadana and Amritdhara Satsang.

Rithambara International Organisation (a social outfit), residents of Bahanga and Soro and members of some local social organizations are jointly organizing the event.

It has been informed that the program will be held as per the schedule from tomorrow. On Monday, 12th June, arrangements have been made to hold Biswashanti Maha Yagna at 5 am, Asta Prahari Nama Yagna, Akhand Gayatri Yajna at 9 am, Sarvadharma Parthana meeting and Shradhanjali at 10 am, Mass Ved Patha and Deepadana, followed by Prasad Sevan.

Similarly, on Tuesday 13th June, there will be a procession at 5 am in the morning, Biswashanti Gayatri Maha Yagna at 6 am, prasad sevan at 11 am while at 3 pm, 5008 Deepadana and Amritdhara Satsang ceremony will be held by the Bishnupur Rithambara International Organisation, according to Sharat Kumar Raj and Nilambar Mahali, conveners of the organisation.