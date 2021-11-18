Hundreds Of Women Ransack Liquor Shop In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A group of irate women, armed with lathis, barged into a foreign liquor shop at the Bansapal area in Keonjhar district on Thursday and ransacked it.

The agitators alleged that many anti-socials are congregating near the liquor store and passing lewd comments at women and abusing them in filthy language when they commute near it.

Besides, as many schools are located nearby, their children are facing problems and their education is being affected due to the tipplers, who are always creating nuisance near the outlet.

Earlier, the women had appraised the administrative officials and police about their ordeal. As no action was taken, they were forced to take law into their own hands today.