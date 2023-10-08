Hundreds feared dead as 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul : More than 320 people have been killed and hundreds feared wounded after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit western Afghanistan’s Herat, according to the United Nations.

Local officials in Herat said that over 30 people have died and more than 600 others have been injured in several earthquakes in this province, reported the Pajhwok Afghan News.

According to officials, 12 villages in Zinda Jan and Ghoryan districts have been completely destroyed.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), six earthquakes occurred in western Afghanistan and the largest one was of magnitude of 6.3.

Based on the information from (USGS), the latest earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred at a depth of 7.7 km in the “Zinda Jan district of Herat.”

The quake also was felt in the nearby provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated near the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

A powerful earthquake struck the mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan in June 2022 killing over 1,000 people and injuring around 1,500, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.