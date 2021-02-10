Humid Days Ahead, Temp To Rise Gradually Over Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will witness an increase in day temperature in the coming days, said the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

While there will be no large in minimum temperature (night temperature) during the next 12 hours, it will gradually rise thereafter by 3 to 4 degrees over the districts of Odisha, predicted the IMD.

On the other hand, Phulbani in Kandhamal district continued to be the coldest place in the State with a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius followed by Koraput and Daringbadi at 10 degree Celsius each.