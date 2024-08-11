Human skull recovered from Ganjam forest, police begin probe

Digapahandi: A human skull and bones were recovered from a forest near Brundabanpur village of Pattapur police station limits in Ganjam district on Sunday morning.

According to reports, some villagers spotted the skeletal remains of a human and a bicycle in the forest. On receiving information from the villagers, a team from Pattapur police station reached the spot and started a probe.

Reportedly, Pattapur Police is inquiring about the missing persons from the local area along with the list of missing persons in the police station area while villagers suspect witchcraft practices inside the jungle.