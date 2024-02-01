Human Skeleton Found Near Market Complex In Bhadrak, Probe On

Bhadrak: A human skeleton was recovered near the RMC market complex at Salandi by-pass road in Bhadrak district on Thursday.

The skeleton was noticed by the people who were cleaning that area. They immediately informed the police about this. On intimation, the Puruna bazar police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, the police found a bag, shoes and a rope near the skeleton. A probe has been launched to find out the identity of the person and how he died.