Human Sacrifice! Man Kills Wife For Practicing Black Magic

Dhenkanal: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a man allegedly killed his wife and took the body to a nearest forest for practicing black magic.

The incident took place at Ambapalas village under Parjanga police station in the district on Saturday.

The accused, Astam Khatua, stated to be a tantrik has been detained for questioning. He performed a special worship on the day of Maha Shivratri in a forest with the naked body of his wife named Mamata, while police apprehended him.

Police said Mamata’s body bore multiple injury marks. The accused had hatched a murder conspiracy in a bid to give a slip to police. However, his plans were foiled as police reached him in time during his worship as a part of occult practice.

According to police, victim Mamata had earlier married to another person and had three children. However, she fell in love with Astam and eloped with him.

There was quarrel between them over some trivial issues, police added.