Human Rights Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi: Human Rights Day is celebrated across the world on December 10 every year. It marks the day that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. Human Rights Day focuses on the fundamental rights and freedoms that people globally are entitled to simply by virtue of being humans.

THEME

On December 10, 2023, the world will mark the 75th anniversary of the UDHR. In light of this upcoming milestone, Ahead of this milestone celebration, a year-long campaign will be launched on December 10 this year to showcase the UDHR, emphasising on its legacy, relevance, and activism. The campaign will be centred around the theme, “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All.”

HISTORY

Human Rights Day was formally instituted in 1950 after the UNGA passed resolution 423 (V). Under the resolution, the Assembly had invited all states (members and non-members) and interested organisations to observe this day to celebrate the proclamation of the UDHR and exert increasing efforts in this field of human progress. Over the past decade, Human Rights Day has taken up topics such as discrimination, diversity, education, freedom, poverty, torture, and equality.

SIGNIFICANCE

The UDHR lists 30 articles that have put forward a wide range of fundamental human rights and freedoms that all humans worldwide are entitled to. The UDHR serves as a guiding light for what all nations must work towards to fulfil basic human needs, whether socio-economic or political.