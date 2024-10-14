Bhubaneswar: A case was registered with the National Human Rights Commission concerning the suspected sexual abuse of a woman from Odisha, who was saved by the police in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area between the night of October 10 and 11.

Advocate and human rights activist Radhakant Tripathy filed the case, accusing the Delhi government of not safeguarding the vulnerable woman.

Tripathy also criticized the Delhi government for not learning to take precautionary and preventive measures even after the Nirbhaya incident. He called on the NHRC to conduct an independent and impartial investigation into the case.

The NHRC has been requested to provide directives for the victim’s rehabilitation, including proper medical care and compensation.

The Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi, Vishal Gagan, mentioned that a senior female official is liaising with the victim and the local authorities. He also confirmed that the Delhi police have been promised financial and any necessary support regarding the case.

It has been reported that the family of the victim departed for New Delhi following the emergence of the incident. Concurrently, Manas Mangaraj, a leader of the Biju Janata Dal and Rajya Sabha MP, vehemently criticized the state government for the regrettable event.

The woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area. She was found in a semi-conscious was spotted by a passerby. Upon receiving the news, a team of the Delhi police immediately rushed to the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center.

The Victim left her hometown a year ago and has been staying in Delhi since then. She was reportedly asked to leave the residence in August due to some dispute and was forced to stay on the streets of Delhi for several days.

