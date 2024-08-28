Human Case of Bird Flu Detected in Odisha, Sample Sent to RMRC

Puri: The Odisha Health Department has identified a human case of bird flu in the Puri district of Odisha.

State Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling reported that the case emerged at the Mangalpur Community Health Center (CHC) in the district.

The Health Department is escalating its surveillance and monitoring in the affected locales, particularly the Pipili and Satyabadi blocks, where an H5N1 outbreak is under close watch.

Dr Mahaling stated, “A human case of bird flu at Mangalpur CHC in Puri district has been reported to us.”

He further explained, “A primary surveillance zone has been set up within a 1 km radius, and a secondary surveillance area extends from 1 km to 10 km. Our department is well-prepared, with ASHA workers carrying out door-to-door awareness campaigns and providing Tamiflu medication to those who require it. N95 masks are being distributed as well, as part of our containment efforts.” He also noted that around 25,000 birds have been culled to date in response to the outbreak.