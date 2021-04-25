Odisha Covid Cases
Huge Surge! Odisha Reports 6116 New Coronavirus Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6116 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload of the state rose to 4,07,457.

Khurda again topped the list with 875 fresh single-day cases.

Covid-19 Report For 24th April:

  • New Positive Cases: 6116
  • In quarantine: 3546
  • Local contacts: 2570

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 151
  2. Balasore: 102
  3. Bargarh: 262
  4. Bhadrak: 87
  5. Balangir: 189
  6. Boudh: 32
  7. Cuttack: 343
  8. Deogarh: 39
  9. Dhenkanal: 8
  10. Gajapati: 78
  11. Ganjam: 134
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
  13. Jajpur: 324
  14. Jharsuguda: 254
  15. Kalahandi: 321
  16. Kandhamal: 36
  17. Kendrapada: 46
  18. Keonjhar: 118
  19. Khurda: 875
  20. Koraput: 71
  21. Malkangiri: 32
  22. Mayurbhanj: 158
  23. Nawarangpur: 318
  24. Nayagarh: 99
  25. Nuapada: 430
  26. Puri: 180
  27. Rayagada: 104
  28. Sambalpur: 280
  29. Sonepur: 8
  30. Sundargarh: 785
  31. State Pool: 179

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 3464
  • Cumulative tested: 9878252
  • Positive: 407457
  • Recovered: 359467
  • Active cases: 45949
