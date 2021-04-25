Huge Surge! Odisha Reports 6116 New Coronavirus Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6116 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload of the state rose to 4,07,457.

Khurda again topped the list with 875 fresh single-day cases.

Covid-19 Report For 24th April:

New Positive Cases: 6116

In quarantine: 3546

Local contacts: 2570

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 151 Balasore: 102 Bargarh: 262 Bhadrak: 87 Balangir: 189 Boudh: 32 Cuttack: 343 Deogarh: 39 Dhenkanal: 8 Gajapati: 78 Ganjam: 134 Jagatsinghpur: 73 Jajpur: 324 Jharsuguda: 254 Kalahandi: 321 Kandhamal: 36 Kendrapada: 46 Keonjhar: 118 Khurda: 875 Koraput: 71 Malkangiri: 32 Mayurbhanj: 158 Nawarangpur: 318 Nayagarh: 99 Nuapada: 430 Puri: 180 Rayagada: 104 Sambalpur: 280 Sonepur: 8 Sundargarh: 785 State Pool: 179

As per data: