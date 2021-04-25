Huge Surge! Odisha Reports 6116 New Coronavirus Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6116 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload of the state rose to 4,07,457.
Khurda again topped the list with 875 fresh single-day cases.
Covid-19 Report For 24th April:
- New Positive Cases: 6116
- In quarantine: 3546
- Local contacts: 2570
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 151
- Balasore: 102
- Bargarh: 262
- Bhadrak: 87
- Balangir: 189
- Boudh: 32
- Cuttack: 343
- Deogarh: 39
- Dhenkanal: 8
- Gajapati: 78
- Ganjam: 134
- Jagatsinghpur: 73
- Jajpur: 324
- Jharsuguda: 254
- Kalahandi: 321
- Kandhamal: 36
- Kendrapada: 46
- Keonjhar: 118
- Khurda: 875
- Koraput: 71
- Malkangiri: 32
- Mayurbhanj: 158
- Nawarangpur: 318
- Nayagarh: 99
- Nuapada: 430
- Puri: 180
- Rayagada: 104
- Sambalpur: 280
- Sonepur: 8
- Sundargarh: 785
- State Pool: 179
As per data:
- New recoveries: 3464
- Cumulative tested: 9878252
- Positive: 407457
- Recovered: 359467
- Active cases: 45949