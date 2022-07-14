Huge spike! Odisha reports 804 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 804 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 71 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 13th July

New Positive Cases: 804

Of which 0-18 years: 71

In quarantine: 471

Local contacts: 333

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 119

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Jagatsinghpur: 18

11. Jajpur: 19

12. Jharsuguda: 9

13. Kalahandi: 8

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Keonjhar: 5

16. Khurda: 307

17. Koraput: 6

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 28

20. Nayagarh: 17

21. Nuapada: 9

22. Puri: 28

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 30

25. Sonepur: 9

26. Sundargarh: 80

27. State Pool: 71

As per data:

New recoveries: 420

Cumulative tested: 32295438

Positive: 1296132

Recovered: 1282690

Active cases: 4262