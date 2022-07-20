Huge spike! Odisha reports 1122 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1122 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 164 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 19th July
New Positive Cases: 1122
Of which 0-18 years: 164
In quarantine: 658
Local contacts: 464
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 132
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 11
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 20
13. Jajpur: 26
14. Jharsuguda: 25
15. Kalahandi: 13
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 11
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 307
20. Koraput: 6
21. Mayurbhanj: 53
22. Nawarangpur: 7
23. Nayagarh: 14
24. Nuapada: 13
25. Puri: 24
26. Rayagada: 10
27. Sambalpur: 65
28. Sonepur: 42
29. Sundargarh: 197
30. State Pool: 71
As per data:
New recoveries: 737
Cumulative tested: 32410847
Positive: 1301995
Recovered: 1286111
Active cases: 6701
