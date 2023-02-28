Huge Setback For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss IPL 2023: Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) may be up for a huge setback as the franchise’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) after failing to recover from his back injury (back stress fracture), ESPNCricinfo reported.

Bumrah might miss most of the cricketing action this year as it seems the injury is quite serious. Not just the IPL, Bumrah might also miss the World Test Championship final, set to start on June 7, 2023, at The Oval.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is treating Bumrah’s case on an urgent basis. The medical staff has reportedly recommended surgery options to Bumrah.

The final decision on how to go about his treatment in the coming days will most likely be taken soon by the BCCI in coordination with Bumrah himself and the NCA.

Bumrah was ruled out from Asia Cup due to the back injury he suffered last year in August. On September 12, BCCI named him to India’s T20 World Cup squad and it looked like the injury was not that serious. Bumrah was also in India’s playing XI for the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25.

A few days later, it was learned that Bumrah’s injury was serious, eventually forcing him to miss T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.