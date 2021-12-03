Huge quantity of ganja seized in Gajapati

Gajapati: In a major crackdown, police seized nearly 114 kg ganja near Kusumpur in Mohana area of Gajapati district and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police party conducted a raid and intercepted the accused while they were illegally transporting the contraband consignment to Bhubaneswar from R.Udayagiri.

The police then seized the cannabis item worth around Rs 12 lakh and arrested two persons.

Earlier this week, a huge quantity of ganja was from the Bhubaneswar railway station platform.