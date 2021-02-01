Huge Haul Of Ganja Seized In Koraput, Three Detained

Koraput: In a major crackdown, police seized ganja worth Rs 14 lakh near Kadri Chhak in Koraput district and detained three persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Gupteswar Pujari of Kalahandi district, Chudamani Meher of Nuapda district, and Bhim Khara of Koraput.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle near Kadri Chhak and seized around 1.40 quintals of the contraband from the vehicle, and detained three persons in this regard.

The contraband was being smuggled to Kalahandi, police informed. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, police said.