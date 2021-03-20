Huge Haul Of Country-Made Liquor Seized In Deogarh, 5 Held

Deogarh: A huge haul of country-made liquor has been seized by the excise officials from separate places in Deogarh district. Besides, the cops arrested five persons in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as Ajit Hasti, Binod Khadia, Ranjit Sholay, Shashi Munda, and Ajit Sholay.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a surprise raid led by the district collector, Sudhanshu Mohan Samal at different places of Deogarh and seized around 750 litres of country-made liquor. The cops also arrested five persons involved in liquor smuggling.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the accused has been forwarded to court, officials informed.