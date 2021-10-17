Huge Fire In Incense Stick Factory In Cuttack’s Jagatpur

Cuttack: A massive fire sparked out at an incense stick factory in Cuttack Jagatpur Industrial Estate on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported.

According to sources, the fire accident took place in the evening at SS Enterprises which prepares and markets Mangaldeep brand incense sticks.

On being informed, fire brigades rushed to the spot and tried to take the flame under control. Dousing operation is continued so far since a huge stock of raw materials including sticks, aroma oils and chemicals are being ablaze right now.

While what triggered the fire remained unknown, a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. Besides, authorities are to launch an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.