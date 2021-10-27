Huge Fire At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Shop; CM Stalin Announces Rs 5L Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Kin

Chennai: Expressing deep grief and sympathy for the bereaved family of the persons who succumbed to burn injuries sustained during a fire mishap at a firecracker shop in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased persons.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu CM took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: ” I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund.”

It is pertinent to mention that a firecracker shop was gutted in fire on Tuesday. Following this, five persons succumbed to the fire mishap.