Huge Fire At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Shop; CM Stalin Announces Rs 5L Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Kin
Chennai: Expressing deep grief and sympathy for the bereaved family of the persons who succumbed to burn injuries sustained during a fire mishap at a firecracker shop in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased persons.
According to reports, Tamil Nadu CM took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: ” I was deeply saddened to learn that five people were killed in a fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district. Rs 5 lakh each for the victims; Rs 1 lakh each for those in intensive care would be delivered from the #CMRF fund.”
கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டம் சங்கராபுரம் நகரத்தில் பட்டாசுக் கடையில் ஏற்பட்ட தீவிபத்து காரணமாக ஐவர் உயிரிழந்தனர் என அறிந்து மிகுந்த வேதனையடைந்தேன். உயிரிழந்தோருக்கு தலா ரூ.5 லட்சமும்; தீவிர சிகிச்சையில் இருப்போருக்கு தலா ரூ.1 லட்சமும் #CMRF நிதியில் இருந்து வழங்க உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளேன்.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 26, 2021
It is pertinent to mention that a firecracker shop was gutted in fire on Tuesday. Following this, five persons succumbed to the fire mishap.