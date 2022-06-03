Huge Explosion At Chemical Company In Gujarat’s Vadodara

Gujarat: A huge explosion and fire has been reported at the at a chemical company in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The explosion and fire occurred at a Deepak Nitire factory in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said.

Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot. Smoke was visible from a long distance.

In a statement, it is said that authorities are monitoring the situation closely and the safety of employees and people in the vicinity was of foremost priority.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known.