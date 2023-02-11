Huge Chunk Breaks off Sun
BreakingScienceScience & Technology

Huge Chunk Breaks off Sun and Forms a Vortex, Here’s Why Scientists Are Baffled

By Pragativadi News Service
29

A massive part of the Sun broke off and began circling the star’s North Pole. As Scientists have never seen a vortex such as this on the Sun’s pole, it has left them quite puzzled.

The event was caught by National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) James Webb telescope and shared on Twitter by a space weather forecaster, Dr Tamitha Skov.

She said that the implications for understanding the sun’s atmospheric dynamics are huge.

Another tweet by Dr Skov shows the polar vortex in more detail.

There is nothing new about the filaments tearing away from the prominence around the pole. This has been regularly observed. What has the scientists baffled, though, is that they had never seen it form a polar vortex before.

This vortex refers to a phenomenon in which a circulating flow of high-speed, low-density gas encircles the poles of the Sun. This flow can create a region of intense magnetic activity and increased solar flares. The polar vortex is a critical aspect of solar physics and understanding its behaviour and impact on space weather can help predict and mitigate the effects of solar storms on Earth and our technology.

Pragativadi News Service 17048 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking