Huge Chunk Breaks off Sun and Forms a Vortex, Here’s Why Scientists Are Baffled

A massive part of the Sun broke off and began circling the star’s North Pole. As Scientists have never seen a vortex such as this on the Sun’s pole, it has left them quite puzzled.

The event was caught by National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) James Webb telescope and shared on Twitter by a space weather forecaster, Dr Tamitha Skov.

She said that the implications for understanding the sun’s atmospheric dynamics are huge.

Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated! pic.twitter.com/1SKhunaXvP — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) February 2, 2023

Another tweet by Dr Skov shows the polar vortex in more detail.

More observations of the #SolarPolarVortex reveal it took roughly 8 hours for material to circumnavigate the pole at approximately 60° latitude. This means an upper bound in the estimation of horizontal wind speed in this event is 96 kilometers per second or 60 miles a second! pic.twitter.com/EpHhwdLeDs — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) February 4, 2023

There is nothing new about the filaments tearing away from the prominence around the pole. This has been regularly observed. What has the scientists baffled, though, is that they had never seen it form a polar vortex before.

This vortex refers to a phenomenon in which a circulating flow of high-speed, low-density gas encircles the poles of the Sun. This flow can create a region of intense magnetic activity and increased solar flares. The polar vortex is a critical aspect of solar physics and understanding its behaviour and impact on space weather can help predict and mitigate the effects of solar storms on Earth and our technology.