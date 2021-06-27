Huge Cache Of Spurious Liquor Destroyed By Cops In Ganjam

Ganjam (Patrapur): Police and excise personnel carried out a joint raid at Gouduni village in Patrapur block under Jarada police station limits and destroyed a huge cache of spurious liquor.

Jarada PS IIC Bhabananda Pradhan informed that around 12000 liters of country-made liquor were destroyed during the joint raid at the village near the Andhra-Odisha border.

In the presence of Patrapur Tehsildar, Amit Kumar Nayak, who is in charge as Magistrate on the instructions of the Berhampur Excise Department, the Jarada Police along with their Excise counterparts jointly raided an illegal liquor brewery in Gaiduni village of Tumba Panchayat and seized 60 barrels filled with hooch.

The raid involved Jarada IIC Bhabananda Pradhan, SI Satya Narayan Padhi, Excise IIC Balakrushna Parida, and other personnel from police and excise departments.