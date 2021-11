Malkangiri: Malkangiri police have destroyed the ganja plantation in Badadural village under the Bonda ghat in the district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Mudulipada police has uprooted over 65 thousand hemp plants from the Badadural village under the Bonda ghat in the morning.

Police undertook an ‘Operation Green’ campaign in and around the Badadural forest range and destroyed hemp plants from over 46 acres of land, sources said.