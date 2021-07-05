Huge Cache Of Illegal Cough Syrup Seized In Bolangir, 4 Held

Bolangir: Police have arrested four persons and seized a huge cache of cough syrups in Belpada area late last night.

The accused were identified as Nilamani Meher and Nityananda Meher of Kapani village, Trinath Rana of Turekela, and Lokesh Nayak of Belpada.

Acting on reliable input, the officials raided at Belpada locality and confiscated around 640 bottles of illegal cough syrup packed in eight cartons. The cops also seized Rs 14, 870 and two bikes from their possession.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network linked to the illegal trade, sources said.