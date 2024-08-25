Huge Cache of ID Liquor Seized In Odisha’s Sambalpur, 15 Arrested

Sambalpur: In the wake of the Chikiti liquor tragedy, Odisha Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol, directed for Special drive against the preparation of Illegal Distilled (ID) liquor from August 20 across the state.

Accordingly, today, the EI & EB unit, Sambalpur carried out raids at Sianbahal, Ganesh Nagar, Kaliapada & Charpada of Rengali PS & Bareipali, Nuapada under Bareipalli PS, Kheterajpur PS & Dhanupali PS area of Sambalpur district.

During raids, 17 cases were detected, 605 litres ID. Liquor, 3450 litres of Fermented Mohua Wash and one scooter were seized. In this connection, 15 accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to the court, the police said.

Similarly, during Special Drive between 20 to 24 Aug, 31 cases have been detected with a seizure of 1,407 litres of ID. Liquor, 20,535 litres of F. M.Wash, one scooter and 19 persons have been arrested and forwarded to the court, the police said.

Till today, 48 cases have been detected with a total seizure of 2012 litres of ID. Liquor, 23985 litres of wash & one motorcycle. A total of 34 persons have been forwarded to the court. The approximate value of seized properties is Rs, 16,50,000.

The Special drive against the preparation & sale of ID.liquor will be intensified in the future and strict action will be taken against the bootleggers, the police added.